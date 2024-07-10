Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he could not predict what Donald Trump would do if elected to a second term as US president in November, adding he did not know Trump well but hoped America's support to Kiev would not change.

"I don't know him very well. I don't know. I had meetings with him, and we had good meetings when he was the president... but we didn't (go) through the war with him," Zelenskyy said, speaking during an event at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington.

"I can't tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the United States. I don't know."

Trump argued before he could end the war in Ukraine in one day; however, Russia's UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, rebuffed his claims.

"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day," Nebeznia said, referring to Trump's claims of ending the war once elected.