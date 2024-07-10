Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, famous for his heavy-handed crackdown on street gangs, has threatened to use similar tactics against price gougers.

Since 2022, Bukele has rounded up tens of thousands of suspected street gang members —often on little evidence— and filmed them being frog-marched in their underwear though vast new prisons.

In a speech late Friday, he threatened to use the same tactics on wholesalers and distributors who he blamed for a recent steep rise in the prices for food items and other basic goods.

“I am going to issue a call, like we did to the gangs at the start of 2019," Bukele said, referring to the year he was first elected.

“We told them either stop killing people, or don't complain about what happens afterward.”

Related Colombia compares mega prison in El Salvador to 'concentration camp'

"Well, I'm going to issue a message to the importers, distributors and food wholesalers: stop abusing the people of El Salvador, or don’t complain about what happens afterward.”

He said “we are not playing around” and his threats were not a smokescreen. “I expect the prices to come down by tomorrow or there are going to be problems,” he said.

Recently reelected with 85 percent of the vote, Bukele controls Congress and has been granted special emergency powers to fight gangs for more than two years.

While his emergency powers probably wouldn't allow Bukele to lock people up for charging too much, he claimed there was evidence that wholesalers or importers had allegedly engaged in tax evasion, bribery and contraband importation, criminal charges that could warrant jail time.