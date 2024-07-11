US President Joe Biden has announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile system to bolster its air defences against Russian air strikes.

Biden made the announcement during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, who called the announcement "strong news" but pressed that for the immediate future, what the Ukrainians also need is US permission to fire the long-range missiles it has provided at targets deeper inside Russia.

The Patriot air defence system, the second the US has provided to Ukraine, is one of several Biden announced this week at the NATO summit and is part of a swell of pledges to get weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, including one this week that reportedly hit a children’s hospital in Kiev.

The $225 million package also includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and more 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, among other munitions.

Zelenskyy late last month pleaded for additional US-made Patriot systems, arguing that they will help his forces fight the close to 3,000 bombs that he said Russia launches into the country every month.

Other air defence systems