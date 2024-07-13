A Pakistan court has overturned ex-prime minister Imran Khan's conviction on illegal marriage charges, though he remains jailed over allegations of inciting riots.

Khan was slapped with a trio of convictions in the days before the February elections cases he says were orchestrated to prevent his return to power.

A spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said on Saturday that the charges had been "dismissed".

Those cases have now all been partially rolled back on appeal, with a treason conviction carrying a decade jail term overturned in April, and a 14-year graft sentence suspended in June, though the conviction still stands.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had also been sentenced to seven years for allegedly marrying too soon after her divorce in a breach of Islamic law.

But Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Court judge Afzal Majoka announced in court that the "appeals of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are accepted".

Khan remains locked up, though, after a court this week cancelled his bail over accusations he incited riots by his supporters in May 2023.

Related From ouster to arrest: a timeline of Imran Khan's saga in Pakistan

Courting controversy