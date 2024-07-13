Eight people were killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after gunfire broke out between security forces and some prisoners who had acquired weapons and were trying to escape, state media and the prisons service said.

The firefight broke out in the capital's main prison, located in the city's south near the port.

During the operation five prisoners and three soldiers were killed while 21 people, majority of them inmates, were injured, Abdiqani Mohamed Qalaf, spokesperson for the prison service said on Facebook. He blamed "a violent group" among the prisoners for the attack.

No prisoners had escaped and an investigation into how the attack occurred will be conducted, he added.