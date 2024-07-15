Donald Trump selected J.D. Vance, a Republican US senator from Ohio, as his running mate on Monday, elevating a politician who once criticised the former president in acid terms but has since become one of his best defenders.

The news, carried on Trump's Truth Social media website, emerged at the start of the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to nominate the party's presidential ticket.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement came after the Republican Party on Monday formally confirmed Donald Trump as its nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November's election.

Who is J.D. Vance?

The selection of James David Vance, author of the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," could increase the odds of Trump supporters turning out for the November 5 election as the Ohio native is deeply popular with the Republican candidate's base.

A staunch conservative from a Republican state, Vance is unlikely to bring many new voters into Trump's corner, however, and may even alienate some moderates.

Some Trump supporters had pushed him to select a woman or person of colour as his No. 2 to expand a coalition that skews toward white men.

The former president, 78, survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday by a gunman whose motive according to officials remains unknown.