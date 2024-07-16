WORLD
Türkiye slams Israeli attacks on Gaza's Turkish-Palestinian hospital
The hospital is "the only centre" for cancer patients in Gaza," Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
Türkiye will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice in international courts, the statement said. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
July 16, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel's recent military attacks targeting the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza.

"The photo in the Palestinian press showing a group of Israeli soldiers in front of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza is further evidence of Israel's violation of international law and international humanitarian law," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hospital is "the only centre" for cancer patients in Gaza," it added.

"The damage caused to the hospital by the Israeli forces and its use as a military base is part of Israel's systematic policy aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinian people," the ministry stressed.

Türkiye will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice in international courts, it said.

Related'Smell of blood' fills Gaza hospital after deadly Israeli strike: UN
