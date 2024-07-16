US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican JD Vance had their first chat since the Ohio senator became the GOP vice presidential nominee, but the two sides are still working on terms for participating in a debate, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Harris has agreed to a debate on CBS News on either July 23 or Aug. 13. Two months ago, former President Donald Trump agreed to those same dates, or one later in the calendar, on behalf of his then-unidentified running mate — but for a debate on Fox News, which Biden’s team has indicated it would reject.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations about the debate, said there had been no progress at bridging the disagreements on the network partner and format, but they expect discussions to begin now that Trump has selected Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio.

Harris, in her congratulatory voicemail to Vance on his selection on Monday, urged him to accept the CBS debate, according to one of the people familiar with the discussions.

Vance returned Harris' call on Tuesday and the pair exchanged pleasantries, that person said. A second person said they shared a desire to debate, but didn't discuss specifics.

Last month's debate disaster for President Joe Biden, Saturday’s attempted assassination of Trump, and the ages of both men atop their respective tickets could raise the stakes for the running mates’ potential face-off.

"Vice President Harris is prepared to debate JD Vance," Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo told reporters on Monday after Vance was added to the GOP ticket. "We have accepted the proposal from CBS News — I think as folks are aware — to participate in that debate, and we feel very good."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters on a Biden campaign call, "The VP will take it to JD Vance."

"The debate is going to have two parts to it," she continued. "It’s how strong our Vice President is and how good her economic issues are. I’m looking forward to this debate."