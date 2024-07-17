WORLD
2 MIN READ
FIFA opens probe into Argentina players' racist chants
Some players, including Fernandez, sing a racist chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup final in which Argentina beat France.
Fernandez, who is the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, has apologised. / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2024

FIFA said it was opening an investigation into racist chants by Argentina players after they won the Copa America.

"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials," a spokesperson for world football's governing body said on Wednesday.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

Some players, including Fernandez, sing a chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup final in which Argentina beat France.

The song targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes insults.

Completely unacceptable

The French Football Federation has complained to FIFA about the chants.

Chelsea had earlier announced they had launched an internal disciplinary procedure against Fernandez over the incident.

Fernandez, who is the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, has apologised.

The club said in a statement: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable.

"We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.

"The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure."

SOURCE:AFP
