Bangladesh students storm jail, free inmates amid violent unrest
Bangladesh is struggling to contain student protests demanding changes in public service hiring amid deadly clashes and a jailbreak raise concerns about stability.
Prime Minister Hasina's government under pressure after jail attack and rising death toll. / Photo: AFP
July 19, 2024

Student protesters in the central Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi stormed a jail on Friday and freed hundreds of inmates before setting it on fire, a police officer told AFP.

"The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire," the police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds."

Moushumi Sarker, a senior government official in Narsingdi district, confirmed the jailbreak to AFP but did not give further details.

A resident of Narsingdi who lives near the jail and gave his name as Ripon told AFP he saw at least 20 men leaving the facility carrying their belongings in handbags.

Health authorities have said that at least 75 people have been killed in Bangladesh this week after police heightened a crackdown on student protests calling for reforms to public service hiring rules.

Banning protests

Police in Bangladesh's capital banned all public rallies on Friday, a day after the deadliest round of student protests so far saw government buildings torched by demonstrators and the imposition of a nationwide internet blackout.

This week's unrest has killed at least 50 people, according to an AFP count of victims reported by hospitals.

Students took to the streets again on Friday morning ahead of pro-government counter-demonstrations slated to begin after midday prayers in the Muslim-majority nation.

Dhaka's police force took the drastic step of banning all public gatherings for the day — a first since protests began — in an effort to forestall another day of violence.

"We've banned all rallies, processions and public gatherings in Dhaka today," police chief Habibur Rahman told AFP, adding the move was necessary to ensure "public safety".

