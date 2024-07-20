Israeli strikes on Yemen's Hudaida will be met with "escalation", Houthi official has said, warning Israel will "pay the price".

"The Zionist entity will pay the price for targeting civilian facilities, and we will meet escalation with escalation," Houthi politburo member Mohammed al Bukhaiti said in a post on social media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel struck the Houthis in Yemen to send a message, a day after a drone attack, claimed by the Houthis, hit Tel Aviv.

"The fire that is currently burning in Hudaida, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear," Gallant said in a statement.