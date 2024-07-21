WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh's top court scales back job quotas
The ruling retains reserved positions for some categories.
Anti-quota supporters clash with police at the Rampura area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 18, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2024

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that have sparked student-led protests in which at least 114 people have been killed in the South Asian country, local media reported.

The court's Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, directing that 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, without quotas, the reports said Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, but the lower court reinstated it last month, sparking the protests and an ensuring government crackdown.

It was not immediately clear how the protesters would react to the decision.

The government had extended a curfew as authorities braced for the Supreme Court hearing on the job quotas. Soldiers were on patrol on the streets of capital Dhaka, the centre of the demonstrations that spiralled into clashes between protesters and security forces.

Internet and text message services in Bangladesh have been suspended since Thursday, cutting the nation off as police cracked down on protesters who defied a ban on public gatherings.

The curfew was extended to 3 p.m. (0900 GMT) and was to continue for an "uncertain time" following a two-hour break for people to gather supplies, local media reported.

It is not yet certain what would happen to the curfew after the ruling.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
