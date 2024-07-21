Open Convention Dynamics: With Biden stepping aside, Democrats enter an open convention, but his endorsement creates complex dynamics and uncertainty.

Harris’s Challenge: Kamala Harris must secure support from nearly 4,000 pledged delegates and over 700 superdelegates, including party leaders and former high-ranking officials.

Potential Challengers: Names like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been floated as potential challengers to Harris, despite her historic significance.

Risk of Overlooking Harris: Elevating a white nominee over Harris could risk alienating key Democratic voter blocs, especially Black voters who were crucial to Biden’s and Harris’s success.

Harris’s Popularity: Harris has not been universally popular or empowered as vice president, making it critical for her to quickly build support and project unity.