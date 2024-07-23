Likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris sought to take the fight to her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, holding her first battleground state political rally as she sought to build messaging for her nascent presidential election campaign.

Harris told supporters on Tuesday that her team has determined she has already accumulated the support needed among Democratic delegates to secure the party's nomination ahead of the Aug. 19 - 21 party convention, raising the alarm about policies Trump said he would pursue if he wins reelection in November, and seeking to form a contrast with her political agenda.

"We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity, not just to get by, but to get ahead, a future where no child has to grow up in poverty, where every worker has the freedom to join a union, where every person has affordable health care, affordable childcare and paid family leave," she said in remarks delivered before supporters near Milwaukee — Wisconsin's commercial capital. "Donald Trump wants to take our country backward."

"We're not going back, because ours is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom. For generations, and we have to remember this, the shoulders on which we stand, generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom, and now Wisconsin, the baton is in our hands ," she added.

Related Does Harris have a real chance at the US presidency?

Path to the White House