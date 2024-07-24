Bangladesh has partially restored telecommunications services, although internet connectivity was slow and social media remained suspended, days after deadly protests over reservations for government jobs left 180 people dead and more than 2,500 arrested, according to AFP.

The country has mostly been calm since Sunday when the Supreme Court scaled down reservations for various categories to 7 percent, overruling a high court verdict reinstating a 56 percent quota in government jobs that had been scrapped in 2018.

The government said on Tuesday that it would heed the Supreme Court ruling.

As demonstrations against the quotas - which included a 30 percent reservation for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan - tapered off, the government started easing the curfew imposed last week.

Restrictions will be relaxed for seven hours on Wednesday and offices will also be open from 11am to 3pm, officials said.

Residents of the capital Dhaka could be seen out on the streets on Wednesday morning as they made their way to their offices, with public buses also plying in some places - in sharp contrast to the violent clashes in the city last week.

Related What’s driving the unrest in Bangladesh?

Four-point demand