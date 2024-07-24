The inaugural Türkiye-Sudan Business Forum and Logistics-Economy-Investment Expo has kicked off in Istanbul, bringing together the two countries' official and business circles.

"We aim to develop trade and investment relations. We are here to overcome the existing obstacles between Türkiye and Sudan and bring solutions," said Ehlam Mahdi Sabeel, Sudan's minister of investment and international cooperation, as she addressed the summit on Wednesday.

"We welcome every investor coming from Türkiye to contribute to the development of Sudan, we know that many companies in Türkiye are doing business in Sudan and we have provided all kinds of investment environment," she noted.

Ozgur Volkan Agar, the Turkish deputy trade minister, also said bilateral relations between the two countries will be improved thanks to sectoral cooperation as part of the event.

He expressed that participation in international fairs, trade delegations, bilateral agreements and other promotional activities are important in terms of increasing commercial and economic cooperation