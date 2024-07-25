The head of the Palestine Olympic Committee has criticised "double standards" from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over its decision to allow Israel to compete in Paris 2024.

Palestinian Olympic head Jibril Rajoub demanded a boycott in a letter to the IOC earlier this week which was rejected by the head of the international Olympics body, Thomas Bach.

"This confirms that there are international institutions that insist on applying double standards and not adhering to the Olympic Charter, laws and regulations, or morals," Rajoub said on Thursday as he arrived at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport with the Palestinian sporting delegation.

Around a hundred people were there to welcome the athletes with dates and shouts of "Free, Free Palestine!".

"The Israelis or the Israeli Olympic Committee have lost the moral, sports, humanitarian and legal right to participate," Rajoub added, saying Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza amounted to "crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing".

Around 400 Palestinian athletes are among the 39,175 people who have been killed since Israel initiated its brutal war on Gaza war after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people. Others have been unable to train or travel because of Israeli bombing or restrictions, the Palestine Olympic Committee says.

Russia has been banned from the Paris Olympics by the IOC for violating the Olympic charter when it annexed Ukrainian sporting organisations after the Kremlin's 2022 attack.

Related Israeli flagbearer at Paris 2024 signed bombs targeting civilians in Gaza

'It's about the Palestinian cause'