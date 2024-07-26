WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh continues curfew amid mass arrests of protesters
Death toll amid student protests rises to 204 with over 5,500 arrests.
Bangladesh continues curfew amid mass arrests of protesters
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on an armoured vehicle during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
July 26, 2024

Bangladesh announced that a curfew will continue Friday and Saturday with a nine-hour pause amid an intensified crackdown against those involved in violence during student protests.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan made an announcement at a news conference early Friday after meeting with law enforcement that the curfew, which came into effect last Saturday, will continue in Dhaka and three other cities.

There will be a pause in the curfew from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in those cities, he added.

The decision on the curfew in other cities will be taken by the authorities there, he said.

Protesting students announced that they will continue their campaign until a nine-point list of demands is met that includes the banning of the Chhatra League, the prosecution of those responsible for the killings of protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Opposition members arrested

Recommended

The death toll has risen to at least 204 since July 16, according to the local newspaper Prothom Alo. The government, however, has yet to release an official casualty report.

Meanwhile, police have arrested more than 5,500 people across the country, including 1,100 on Thursday, said the newspaper, adding that many of those arrested are members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Khan also said the arrests would continue.

The government imposed a complete blackout last Friday, cutting internet services as the protests became violent. Broadband internet service has been restored on a limited scale across the country, but mobile internet service has not yet returned.

Students launched the protests in early July, calling for reform of the country’s quota system for government jobs. The protests turned into a massive movement after Sheikh Hasina labeled the protesters “razakar,” a term that refers to traitors who fought for Pakistani forces during Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. ​​​​​​​

RelatedBangladesh students storm jail, free inmates amid violent unrest
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'