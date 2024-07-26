Authorities evacuated nearly 300,000 people and suspended public transport across eastern China, as Typhoon Gaemi brought torrential rains already responsible for five deaths in nearby Taiwan.

Gaemi was the strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years when it made landfall on Thursday, flooding parts of the island's second-biggest city.

It also exacerbated seasonal rains in the Philippines on its path to Taiwan, triggering flooding and landslides that killed 20 people.

A tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of oil sank off Manila on Thursday, with authorities racing to contain a fuel spill.

It had weakened by the time it made landfall in China's eastern Fujian province shortly before 8:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday, state media said.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered under successive heatwaves.

Heavy rains

They have relocated more than 290,000 people in Fujian and shut down public transport, offices, schools and markets in some cities on Friday.

In neighbouring Zhejiang province, footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV Friday showed streets turned into rivers, trees strewn over roads and bikes struggling through knee-high waters.