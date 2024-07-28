French police temporarily closed the area around the media centre Saturday that is serving journalists covering the Paris Olympic Games because of an "explosion risk."

Journalists and citizens were evacuated and the cause of the risk was not disclosed.

Police later reopened the area to pedestrian traffic and access to and from the media center returned to normal.

France increased security measures to prevent a new sabotage on train lines.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete told the LCI channel that after the arson attacks Friday, security and surveillance of the railway network have been significantly strengthened.

Vergriete noted that more than 1,000 employees and 250 security personnel have been deployed to monitor the railway network, and gendarmerie helicopters and 50 drones have been mobilised.

He indicated that officials anticipate disruptions to train services on Sunday and operations are expected to return to normal starting Saturday.

He said an investigation into the attacks is ongoing and perpetrators have not yet been identified.

Vergriete said authorities did not receive warnings from intelligence services regarding the arson attacks and €5 million ($5.4 million) has been spent to enhance the security of the railway network in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, as part of the Games.

Hours before the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday, train lines were set on fire in Pagny-sur-Moselle, Courtalain and Croisilles across France. An arson attempt on a train line in Vergigny was prevented.