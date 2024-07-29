Olympic organisers have cancelled a second day of triathlon training in the River Seine, which was planned for Monday after weekend downpours in Paris polluted the waterway.

However, they said they were "confident" the medal events would be held this week.

In a joint statement, Paris 2024 organisers and World Triathlon said they had decided to cancel Monday's swimming training session because "water quality levels... do not present sufficient guarantees" to allow it to take place.

The triathlon is the first Olympic event due to be held in the Seine, before marathon swimming in the second week of the Games. A swimming training session slated for Sunday was also cancelled due to the pollution levels.

The men's individual triathlon is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 8:00 am (0600 GMT), with the women's individual event to be held on Wednesday.

The quality of the Seine's water is dependent on the amount of rain that falls in and around Paris.

$1.5B spent

Heavy downpours of the sort seen on Friday during the sodden opening ceremony of the Games overwhelm the city's sewage system, leading to discharges of untreated effluent into the waterway.