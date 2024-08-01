Israel's war on Gaza has been raging for 300 days, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and leaving the coastal enclave almost entirely in ruins.

Over 90,000 Palestinians have been wounded in relentless Israeli bombings, with thousands more estimated to be buried under the rubble.

The ongoing Israeli assault, in which on the average 131 Palestinian have died daily since October 7, 2023, is an atrocity of tragic proportions to which the world has largely turned a blind eye.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas fighters attacked areas in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued with the bloody war.

As Palestinians mark 300 days since the war started, here's a recap of the atrocities carried out by the Israeli military.

Related Netanyahu says ready for 'every scenario' after murdering Haniyeh in Iran

Wiping out a culture

More than half of Gaza's buildings, including hospitals and homes, and hundreds of sites of cultural and religious significance, have been damaged or destroyed in relentless Israeli attacks since last October.

Satellite imagery analysis reveals that around 50 percent of the total structures in Gaza and approximately 62 percent of all homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The catastrophic damage has left more than a million Palestinians without homes and nearly 2.3 million residents displaced. They face acute shortages of food, clean water and medical services.

Targeted shelling and air strikes on sites of religious and cultural significance have disfigured Gaza, making it a distant memory for the Palestinians who have struggled against Israel to keep the connection to their land and history intact.

The Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest in Gaza, believed to stand on the site of an ancient Philistine temple, is among the destroyed sites. So is the fifth-century Byzantine church of Jabalia, dating back to 444 CE. The church, one of the most important in the Levant, had undergone a three-year restoration of its mosaic floors before being reduced to rubble.

The obliteration of Gaza's built environment and cultural heritage is what South Africa's legal team cited as evidence in its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing that Israel is committing acts of genocide and other war crimes.

The lawsuit, first heard in January, stated that "Israel has damaged and destroyed numerous centres of Palestinian learning and culture", including museums, libraries, archives, universities, and religious and archaeological sites.

Mass graves

Israel faces accusations of serious war crimes after mass graves were found in Gaza's Nasser and al Shifa hospitals, where Palestinian victims were found stripped naked with their hands tied, as per the UN.

At least 30 bodies of Palestinians were recovered from two mass graves at al Shifa Hospital following a 14-day Israeli siege of the hospital, the largest in Gaza, in March. The hospital was largely reduced to ruins after Israel withdrew on April 1.

Another 283 corpses were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7 following a four-month ground invasion.