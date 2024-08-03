Mexico and Guatemala have agreed to carry out joint security operations on their border after hundreds of Mexicans fled to Guatemala over fears of forced recruitment by warring drug cartels.

The deal was reached on Friday after meeting the countries' foreign ministers and security and immigration authorities.

"The two countries agreed to carry out joint operations, on land and air, on both sides of the border," the governments said in a joint statement, adding they would reconvene for high-level security talks at the end of the month.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said earlier in the day that since July 23, around 400 people had abandoned the town of Amatenango in Chiapas, with around half still in the Guatemalan municipality of Cuilco.

"What these families are most worried about is that they (criminal groups) have begun to recruit young people... That's why they have crossed over," she told a news conference.

The area was the scene of "constant confrontations" between two gangs, Barcena added.

Tightening security