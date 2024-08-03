US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken on the phone with Venezuela’s Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who Washington has said won the most votes in the country's presidential election last Sunday.

During Friday's call, which also included opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Blinken congratulated Gonzalez on "receiving the most votes" in the election despite the official results by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council.

According to the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been running the country since 2013, secured 51 percent of the vote against 44 percent by Gonzalez.

The results, however, have been disputed by the opposition.