Tropical Storm Debby has been strengthening rapidly and is predicted to become a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with the Florida coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in an update posted at 8 am local (1200 GMT) on Sunday that Debby was located about 250 kilometres southwest of Tampa, Florida, and about 330 kilometres south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida.

The storm was moving north-northwest at 20 kilometres per hour with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometres per hour, up from 80 kilometres per hour just a few hours ago.

The storm was strengthening over the southeastern Gulf and expected to be a hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida, the hurricane centre said.

“I’d urge all Floridians to be cognisant of the fact that we are going to have a hurricane hit the state, probably a Category 1, but it could be a little bit more powerful than that,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a Sunday morning briefing.

“But we are absolutely going to see a lot of rainfall. We are going to see a lot of saturation. We are going to see flooding events. That is going to happen. There is also going to be power outages," the governor said.

Drenching rain, coastal flooding

Wind and thunderstorms have spread over a broad area including southern Florida, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas.