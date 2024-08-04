Ukraine has announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been claiming advances in recent days.

"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said on Sunday.

Filashkin listed towns and villages located in directions where Russia said it had gained ground.

Ukraine also said that overnight Russian air strikes damaged local infrastructure in the country’s central Poltava and northeastern Sumy regions.

A statement by Ukraine’s state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram that railway infrastructure in the Poltava region was damaged by the attack, indicating that several trains heading towards Kharkiv were rerouted as a result.

The statement said restoration work in the region has already been carried out and the power supply has been almost completely restored.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Railway operators also collect information about passenger transfers in order to organise further journeys,” the statement added.