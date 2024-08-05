WORLD
Bangladesh on edge as army chief to make important announcement
"General Waker will address the people at 3:00 pm (local time)," says military spokesman.
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on duty on the second day of curfew. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman will address the country on Monday after more than a month of deadly protests, which now seek Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a military spokesman said.

"General Waker will address the people at 3:00 pm (0900 GMT)," said Rashedul Alam, an official of the Inter Service Public Relations, the official spokesman of the military.

This is a developing story...

