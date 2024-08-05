WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan meets Egypt's President Sisi
Hakan Fidan also meets his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, who was appointed foreign minister last month.
Turkish FM Fidan meets Egypt's President Sisi
Fidan's visit to Egypt began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty./ Photo: AA
August 5, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in El Alamein, northern Egypt.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on social media platform X on Monday, but neither side disclosed the discussions' details.

Türkiye has been working to further consolidate relations with several regional countries, including Egypt, as part of a broader diplomatic initiative. 

Fidan later met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, both the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on X. The top diplomats discussed endeavors to solidify ties as well as coordination on regional and global issues.

Recommended

It was the first meeting between the two top diplomats since Abdelatty was appointed.

Fidan's visit to Egypt, which began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, included stops at Egypt's al Arish port, the Rafah border crossing, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Centre.

RelatedTürkiye, Egypt sign joint declaration on cooperation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers