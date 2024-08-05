Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that the death of two million Palestinians in blockaded Gaza from hunger might be “justified and moral.”

“We can’t, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned,” Smotrich told a conference hosted by Israel Hayom Daily on Monday.

“Humanitarian in exchange for humanitarian is morally justified, but what can we do? We live today in a certain reality, we need international legitimacy for this war.”

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since October 7, 2023, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

“We are bringing in aid because there is no choice,” Smotrich said, calling for Israel to have full control over what enters the Palestinian enclave.

The far-right minister reiterated his opposition to any prisoner swap deal with Hamas, claiming that current ceasefire proposals are “unjust and unethical” as they would only return a few hostages and jeopardise state security.

He also expressed his opposition to releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages, asserting that they would “return to kill Jews.”