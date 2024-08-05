Türkiye will submit a petition to join the world court genocide case against Israel, the nation's president has announced.

"Our parliamentary legal team will submit our petition to join the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague" on Wednesday, said Recep Tayyip President Erdogan on Monday.

Türkiye is doing everything in its power to end as soon as possible the "barbarism" that has claimed the lives of 40,000 innocents in Gaza over the past ten months, Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"No matter what atrocities this bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won't stop Türkiye or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians," he added.

Türkiye, with all its resources, stands with Palestine "in these difficult days of struggle for its existence," he said.

"Unfortunately, Western actors, particularly the US, have become captives of Israel and a handful of fanatic Zionists."

“No hopeful outcome emerged from the ceasefire talks. Despite Hamas's constructive stance, the Netanyahu administration has repeatedly demonstrated its intention to continue its policy of massacres,” he added.

