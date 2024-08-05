At least 56 people have been killed during violent unrest in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of widespread protests, police and doctors said, updating an earlier toll.

At least 44 of the dead were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, an AFP news agency correspondent said on Monday, reporting all had bullet wounds.

Police said 11 others were killed elsewhere in the capital, and another in the port city of Chittagong.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's president late on Monday ordered the release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia.

The decision comes after leaders of opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, met the President for talks.