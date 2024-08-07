Ars gratia artis – art for art’s sake – goes the famous saying.

But is there a higher purpose of art or the artist? That is the question a team of researchers set out to explore.

The international team, led by researchers at the University of Vienna and in collaboration with the Dom Museum in Vienna, Austria, was trying to find out whether art exhibitions would make humans kinder and more understanding and lead to changes in attitudes and behaviours.

What they found was uplifting—Museumgoers reported lower negativity (xenophobia) and higher positivity (acceptance of refugees).

The exhibition, “Show Me Your Wound (Zeig mir deine Wunde)”, that ran through September 2019, allowed viewers to look inward and to contemplate the fragility and vulnerability of fellow humans.

The findings of the study come amid growing anti-migrant sentiments across the world, especially in Europe, where asylum seekers and Muslims are facing growing attacks by nativist groups.

The growing anti-migrant sentiments have also resulted in the ongoing far-right violence in Britain, which has left a trail of destruction across the country.

According to the Dom Museum Wien website, “The works shown span the Middle Ages to modern and contemporary art, exposing very different approaches to the subject of wounds, such as the vulnerability of the artists’ own bodies or the slicing of the canvas.”

In a second study, the researchers used a cellphone-based sampling method to continue tracking a sample audience and find out whether and how long the changes lasted.

The cumulative work, called “How Lasting is the Impact of Art? was recently published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.

“We really did not know what to expect … The possible impact of art exhibitions on how people think or feel is a hot topic, but there is very little actual evidence,” lead author Matthew Pelowski from the Faculty of Psychology, University of Vienna, tells TRT World in an email.

“As a lover of the arts and a strong believer of art’s deep societal importance, I hoped we might find robust evidence.”

In a separate press release, Pelowski says that the effect of art on humans has become a subject of growing interests among researchers.

"The question of how art might make us more conscious and empathic citizens or modify people’s responses towards societal challenges such as climate change, and refugees, is a growing interest for art institutions, artists, and for municipalities and cultural policy makers,” he adds.

According to Pelowski, the reason the researchers decided to conduct the study was because "despite high interest, there is surprisingly little data on whether visiting an exhibition or viewing an artwork really does anything, especially regarding its effect on how we think and behave. How long effects might last or what kind of effects we might find are entirely unknown."