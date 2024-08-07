Hounslow, London — Shops began shuttering early on Wednesday, as businesses braced for the worst after a list of towns and locations was leaked online by far-right groups planning a night of carnage across the United Kingdom.

Hounslow, a west London suburb with a large South Asian minority (36.7 percent) was on that list. But instead of riots, anti-fascist protests led by Stand Up to Racism united a band of supporters who vowed to stand up to the far-right.

A list of 39 immigration centres spanning the UK, from Aldershot to Wigan, were expected to be targeted by members of the far right earlier Wednesday. Social media was abuzz with talk of weapons being used, including guns and chainsaws against immigrants and people of colour. Community leaders urged non-white people to stay safe, and stay indoors.

By late afternoon, with no sign of anything untoward, some had partially raised their shutters to half mast, uncertain as to what was happening. "We just don't know what's going on, but we don't want to risk our businesses being destroyed like elsewhere in the country, so we're on standby," explained one convenience store keeper originally from India who spoke to TRT World.

Reeling from violence

The UK has witnessed six days of disorder since three young children were stabbed and killed at a dance class in Southport last week. Misinformation that went viral online said an immigrant Muslim was behind the killings (the suspect is actually a British born non-Muslim). Since then, Muslim communities in Britain have come under attack, as anti-immigrant protesters target sanctuaries with worshippers inside and hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

Many of the shop owners in this west London town close to Heathrow airport are also immigrants, mainly from India, Pakistan, Algeria, Somalia and more recently Syria. Most did not wish to reveal too much of their personal journeys due to a fear of being deported if they shared too much.

By 7pm, there was still no sign of dissent. At the local meeting point outside an immigration help centre, instead of St. George cross flags and "far right thuggery" as Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the rioters in an address to the nation, there were around 100 people standing and holding placards in support of refugee rights in an anti-fascist show of defiance.

Standing in solidarity

Annabelle Lyme, a lawyer and one of the protestors explained she lived locally and it was important for her as a white woman to show that the English Defence League (EDL) and other far-right groups do not represent her. "I wanted to be present this evening to show my local community that I do not tolerate racism."

Another English woman, visibly moved by the chanting in support of asylum seekers, expressed to TRT World: "Refugees are human, and to think they are anything other is ridiculous. We won't tolerate attacks on anyone. We are all human. This has all been simmering since Brexit" in 2016.

Rahila Gupta, chair of Southall Black Sisters, also participated in the peace event. Her group is an iconic advocacy service aimed at helping Black and minority women live free from all forms of violence and abuse.

"We've seen this pattern of behaviour before, since 1979 when we were established and stood down the National Front and their rumpus racist opinions."

Gupta said the current wave of rioting has been building up, and it's the governments that have instigated it by tightening immigration. "It's that kind of rhetoric that feeds the far right, providing the support and encouragement they want."

As she stands with a crowd of people from all backgrounds Gupta said she's not fearful of reports that earlier in the week women of colour, and women wearing hijab, had been attacked by acid or other unknown substances thrown on them.

Another woman chimed in: "It could happen anywhere, at any time. We can't let the racists get away with this behaviour."

Where are rioters?