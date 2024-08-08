Vice President Kamala Harris did not agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel during an exchange with pro-Palestinian activists, an aide said.

The Uncommitted National Movement had said on Wednesday that Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, had "shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo" during the interaction while campaigning in Detroit, the aide said on Thursday.

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Harris did not express a willingness to discuss an arms embargo.

But a campaign spokesperson said the vice president did tell members of the Muslim and Palestinian community she would continue to engage with them on the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, which local officials say has killed nearly 40,000 people.

"The vice president has been clear: She will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. The vice president is focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table," the campaign spokesperson said.

Two founders of the group, Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh, said they spoke briefly with both Harris and newly minted running mate Tim Walz of Minnesota about their concerns about the US supplying weapons to Israel as it wages war in Gaza.

Alawieh said that both he and Elabed specifically asked for a meeting to discuss the demand for an arms embargo on Israel, "and in both cases, Vice President Harris expressed an openness to following up."

He said he was very encouraged by his engagements with Harris' office and "we're hopeful that continued discussions will continue to be fruitful."

Humanitarian crisis