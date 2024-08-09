Wikipedia editors from different parts of the world have voted to refer to Israel's war as 'Gaza genocide' and include it as an entry on the online encyclopedia website

That is in line with what the wider expert community has been saying, says Haaretz.

Right after October 7, when Israel began bombing the Palestinian enclave, an entry went up on Wikipedia that referred to the destruction as "Allegations of genocide"

According to Haaretz, the editors' vote was highly influenced by the consensus among Holocaust historians, Genocide Scholars and international law experts that Israel is indeed committing genocide in Gaza.

At first, the page relied on just five sources of information and the opponents had termed the sourcing as problematic and biased. But soon, contributors to the entry started to corroborate more evidence from Israeli politicians who were vying with each other to make extremely violent statements by calling for genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Corroborating evidence

Perhaps the biggest evidence of Israeli genocide is the killing of nearly 40,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and the bombing of hospitals, schools and even refugee camps. Social media is full of pictures and videos of charred and dismembered Palestinian children.