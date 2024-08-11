WORLD
At least 30 killed in armed attack in Nigeria
The region has seen intermittent armed violence, with a similar attack last month resulting in 25 deaths.
Nigeria faces violence from armed groups and terrorists like Boko Haram and ISWAP, Daesh's West African branch. / Photo: Getty Images
August 11, 2024

A recent armed attack in Nigeria’s Benue State has killed at least 30 people, according to an official.

Matthew Aboh, the commissioner for information in Benue State, reported that the attack occurred in the village of Ayati on Friday night when armed assailants opened fire on residents.

Aboh confirmed that at least 30 victims were killed and many were injured.

Some reports suggest the death toll could be as high as 50.

Crimes become common

Benue State has seen intermittent armed violence, with a similar attack last month resulting in 25 deaths.

Nigeria has been plagued by violence from armed groups and terror organisations like Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of Daesh.

Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, such crimes are common, with attackers targeting villages, schools and travelers, primarily in the northern regions.

SOURCE:AA
