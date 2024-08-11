The Gambian military has said it had arrested a former general who was an alleged member of a death squad under former ruler Yahya Jammeh.

Former brigadier general Bora Colley is alleged to have belonged to a paramilitary unit nicknamed the "Junglers" which has long been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture by the United Nations and rights groups.

"Ex-General Colley was arrested on Friday 9 August 2024 around midnight when he voluntarily surrendered himself to the GAF Military Police in Yundum Barracks," near the capital Banjul, the Gambia Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday.

Intelligence services had conducted surveillance operations around his residence in Banjul on the day of his arrest, the statement said.

Colley "is currently detained and cooperating with the Military Police in their investigations".