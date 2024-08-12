Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Ukrainian army's incursion into the Kursk region, which has caused more than 100,000 civilians to flee, is an attempt by Kiev to stop Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and gain leverage in possible future peace talks.

Russian forces are scrambling to respond to the surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting, and Putin insisted Moscow's army will prevail.

Speaking at a meeting with top security and defence officials, Putin said the attack that began August 6 appeared to reflect Kiev's attempt to gain a better negotiating position in possible future talks to end the war.

He argued that Ukraine may have hoped to cause public unrest in Russia with the attack, adding that it has failed to achieve that goal, and claimed that the number of volunteers to join the Russian military has increased because of the assault.

He said the Russian military is driving on with its eastern Ukraine offensive regardless.

"It's obvious that the enemy will keep trying to destabilise the situation in the border zone to try to destabilise the domestic political situation in our country," Putin said.

Acting Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov reported to Putin that Ukrainian forces had pushed 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) into the Kursk region across a 40-kilometre (25-mile) front and currently control 28 Russian settlements.

Civilian evacuation

Smirnov said 12 civilians have been killed and 121 others, including 10 children, have been wounded in the operation. About 121,000 people have been evacuated or left the areas affected by fighting on their own, he said.

Tracking down all the Ukrainian diversionary units roaming the region is difficult, Smirnov said, noting that some are using fake Russian IDs.

The governor of the Belgorod region adjacent to Kursk also announced the evacuation of people from a district near the Ukrainian border, describing Monday morning as "alarming" but giving no detail.

Ukrainian forces swiftly rolled into the town of Sudzha about 10 kilometres (6 miles) over the border after launching the attack. They reportedly still hold the western part of the town, which is the site of an important natural gas transit station.