The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has sharply criticised the Conservative Party, accusing them of leaving a "legacy of structural racism" within the UK jobs market.

The union said that under Conservative rule, the growth of insecure employment has affected people from Black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, exacerbating existing inequalities.

According to the TUC, insecure work — such as zero-hour contracts, temporary positions and gig economy roles — has surged nearly three times faster than secure forms of employment between 2011 and 2023.

The union argues that this trend has left millions of workers struggling to make ends meet, with BME communities bearing the brunt of the damage.