A Muslim advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against the FBI and leaders of other US government agencies over what it called the discriminatory and racist placement of two Palestinian Americans on a watch list.

The lawsuit is related to the placement of one Palestinian American — Mustafa Zeidan — on the US government "no-fly list" and the seizure of an electronic device of another Palestinian American — Osama Abu Irshaid — while federal agents interrogated him about his organising against Israel's war in Gaza, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said.

Irshaid, who is the executive director of an organisation called American Muslims for Palestine, travelled to Qatar from the US in late May and returned in early June, according to the lawsuit, which alleged that he was forced to undergo extra screening and questioning while having his phone seized. The phone has not been returned, it added.

"CAIR is challenging the mistreatment of these Palestinian American activists on constitutional grounds," the group said.

"Neither Dr. Abu Irshaid nor Mr. Zeidan have ever been charged or convicted of a violent crime," added the lawsuit, which was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Also named as defendants in the lawsuit were the leaders of government agencies including the Homeland Security Department and the State Department. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.