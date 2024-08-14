Wednesday, August 14, 2024

1837 GMT –– The United States expects Gaza ceasefire talks to go ahead as planned despite a decision by the Hamas resistance group not to attend, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk are to represent the United States at the talks on Thursday in Qatar, Jean-Pierre said.

1838 GMT –– 2 killed in fresh Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

Four other people were seriously injured in the attack that targeted the town of Marjaayoun, the ministry said in a statement.

1807 GMT –– Blinken talks to Qatari, Egyptian foreign ministers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks over the phone with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on the eve of a new round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap negotiations.

Discussions between Blinken and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman took up Palestinian developments, "joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the emphasis on the need for calm and de-escalation in the region", Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top US diplomat also discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty "the key efforts being made to contain the ongoing escalation in the region and to work towards reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Abdelatty emphasised “the necessity and urgency of reaching an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring full access to humanitarian aid, and positively engaging with the Egptian, Qatari, and American mediation efforts.”

1804 GMT –– Israeli drone strike kills 5 Palestinians, including 3 children, in Khan Younis

At least five Palestinians, including three children, were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

The attack targeted a group of civilians at the gate of a shopping mall and a water distribution point in al-Batin al-Samin in central Khan Younis, eyewitnesses said.

Three children were among the victims, said the medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex told Anadolu news agency.

1758 GMT –– US says reports that Israel using civilians as human shields 'disturbing', urges investigation

The US said reports that the Israeli army is using Palestinian civilians in Gaza as human shields are "disturbing" and urged Israel to investigate the allegations.

"We would urge Israel to immediately and transparently investigate these allegation s and hold any potential perpetrators accountable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Israel has a responsibility to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," said Patel, while noting the allegations are "just reports at this point" and it is why the US would encourage Israel to "look into what's going on".

1736 GMT –– Russia voices concern over Israeli minister storming Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Moscow is extremely concerned about Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, which it described as "another provocative action".

"Israeli authorities should not limit themselves to condemning them, but take effective measures to stop this vicious practice, which grossly violates the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites, enshrined in the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty of 1994," the statement said.

"Such antics by supporters of religious Zionism, unfortunately, are regular," it added.

The statement went on to say that such actions contribute to "fuelling radical sentiments both in Israeli society and among Palestinians and undermine international efforts aimed at de-escalating violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone amid ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip".

1700 GMT –– Hamas says it may meet mediators after Gaza truce talks

Hamas has voiced scepticism about the chances of the talks delivering real results, blaming Israel for stalling.

"Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres," Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters news agency.

Hamas's absence from the talks, however, does not eliminate the chances of progress since its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya is based in Doha and the group has open channels with Egypt and Qatar.

"Hamas is committed to the proposal presented to it on July 2, which is based on the UN Security Council resolution and the Biden speech and the movement is prepared to immediately begin discussion over a mechanism to implement it," said Abu Zuhri.

A source familiar with the matter said that Hamas wants the mediators to come back to them with a "serious response" from Israel.

If that happens, the group says, it will meet with mediators after the Thursday session. An official briefed on the talks process said mediators expected to consult with Hamas.

1601 GMT –– UK strongly condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The British foreign secretary "strongly condemned" Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The UK strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir's deliberately provocative visit to Jerusalem's Holy Sites," David Lammy wrote on X.

The foreign secretary said such actions undermine Jordan's role over the sites and the longstanding status quo arrangements.

"The focus of all parties must be on securing an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and restoring regional stability," he added.

1548 GMT –– Top Hamas official says group is losing faith in US as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks

A top Hamas official said the Palestinian resistance group is losing faith in the United States' ability to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for this week amid mounting pressure to bring an end to the 10-month-old war with Israel.

Osama Hamdan told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that Hamas will only participate if the talks focus on implementing a proposal detailed by US President Joe Biden in May and endorsed internationally.

The US referred to it as an Israeli proposal and Hamas agreed to it in principle, but Israel said that Biden's speech was not entirely consistent with the proposal itself.

1508 GMT –– Netanyahu confirms Israeli team to attend Doha talks

Israel's prime minister has confirmed an Israeli team will attend Thursday's talks in Doha, a statement said, where mediators will try to broker a Gaza war ceasefire and hostage release.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha tomorrow, as well as the mandate for conducting the negotiations," a statement from his office said.

1433 GMT –– 2 civil defence members killed by Israeli fire in Gaza's Rafah

Two members from Gaza's Civil Defence Agency were killed by Israeli army fire in the southern city of Rafah, the agency said.

The agency identified the two victims as Sohaib Abu Taqiya and Diab Abu Jamous.

At least 82 civil defence members have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 last year, according to Palestinian figures.

1420 GMT –– Palestinian president says Iran may respond to Israel in coming hours over Hamas leader assassination

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Iran may respond to Israel in the coming hours over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, although Palestine does not seek war.

"A decision may be made within the next few days or even the next few hours," Abbas said in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency.

He added that there are "intense dialogues between many countries", and the pressing question is the level of response Iran may have to Haniyeh's death.

1330 GMT –– China supports efforts for 'permanent and comprehensive' Gaza ceasefire

China said it supports all efforts that contribute to a "permanent and comprehensive" ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed nearly 40,000 people since October last year.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing has been calling for international efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza "as soon as possible" and prevent further spillover, state-run Xinhua News reported.

He made the remarks at a press conference when asked whether China has had any outreach to Hamas or others over the group's decision not to take part in fresh ceasefire talks.

China, he added, is playing an "active" role in easing regional tensions.

"We support all efforts that contribute to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, and will work with the international community to de-escalate the situation," Lin further said.

1307 GMT –– Israeli drone strike injures 10 in southern Lebanon amid war fears

At least 10 people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, as fears continue to grow of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Three of the injured were in serious condition following the attack that targeted the town of Abbasiyyeh in Tyre city, the ministry added in a statement. Israeli air strikes were also reported in the border town of Aita ash-Shaab.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

1259 GMT –– Australian opposition leader slammed over call to block fleeing Gazans

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton's call to block fleeing Palestinians from entering the country has triggered backlash from the government and civil society organisations.

Calling for a stop to migration from the besieged Palestinian coast enclave, Dutton had said the arrival of people from a war zone to Australia was "putting national security at risk".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese harshly reacted to Dutton's remarks, saying the opposition leader always looked to divide the communities.

1251 GMT –– Israel pushes to delay ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant: Report

Israel is pushing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to delay the issuance of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Official sources said Tel Aviv is putting diplomatic pressure on The Hague-based court to delay its possible arrest warrants against the two.

"It is hard to predict, however, how these measures will influence the judges' decision," Haaretz newspaper said.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials are now busy assessing whether the ICC has the jurisdiction to rule on issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Israel is not a member of the ICC, whereas Palestine was accepted as a member in 2015.

Despite Israel's rejection of the ICC's jurisdiction, the court's authority extends to the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, allowing it to prosecute Israeli officials accused of committing crimes in these areas.

1224 GMT –– Israel plans new West Bank settlements on eve of truce talks

Israel has published plans for one of its proposed new settlements in the occupied West Bank, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said, upping the ante a day before planned new Gaza peace talks.

The far-right minister said the move was a response to actions by the Palestinian West Bank leadership and countries which have recognised a Palestinian state.

"No anti-Israel or anti-Zionist decision will stop the development of the settlement. We will continue to fight against the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state. This is the mission of my life," said Smotrich.

Most United Nations member states consider settlements built in the West Bank and other territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal under international law. Israel disputes this, citing the Jewish people's historical and biblical ties to the land.

1147 GMT –– Spain condemns Israeli minister's raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The Spanish government condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the far-right minister, alongside more than 2,000 radical Israelis, stormed the complex, praying, waving flags and singing the national anthem, despite Jewish religious rights being banned at the holy sites.

In a video he filmed, Ben-Gvir said: "Our policy is to enable Jewish prayer." He also promised to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza.

In a statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry called this provocation an "unacceptable violation of the historic status quo of the Jerusalem Holy Sites".

1138 GMT –– Japan to consider recognition of Palestine in a 'comprehensive manner'

Tokyo will consider recognising an independent state of Palestine in a "comprehensive manner", Japanese officials told Anadolu news agency, pitching Tokyo's "unique" role to move toward a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Japan does not recognise Palestine as an independent state but hosts the semi-status diplomatic mission, known as the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Tokyo.