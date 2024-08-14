Investigators are looking into suspicions of unauthorised entry and possible sabotage at a major military barracks in western Germany, the defence ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz said on Wednesday that the Wahn barracks outside Cologne was closed off.

He said there were suspicions of attempted or actual illegal entry, as well as sabotage, but gave no further details.

German news agency DPA, which didn't name its sources, said a hole had been found in a fence and there was an unconfirmed suspicion that the facility's water supply might have been tampered with. It said that water samples had been taken for the investigation.