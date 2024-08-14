WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany investigates possible sabotage at key military barracks
While specific details have not been released, reports suggest a hole was found in the barracks' fence, and water samples are being analysed as part of the investigation.
Germany investigates possible sabotage at key military barracks
Speaking outside the barracks, military spokesperson Ulrich Fonrobert said the facility had been closed off after an incident. / Photo: Reuters
August 14, 2024

Investigators are looking into suspicions of unauthorised entry and possible sabotage at a major military barracks in western Germany, the defence ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz said on Wednesday that the Wahn barracks outside Cologne was closed off.

He said there were suspicions of attempted or actual illegal entry, as well as sabotage, but gave no further details.

German news agency DPA, which didn't name its sources, said a hole had been found in a fence and there was an unconfirmed suspicion that the facility's water supply might have been tampered with. It said that water samples had been taken for the investigation.

Recommended

The barracks serves the military part of Cologne/Bonn Airport, where the fleet of military aircraft that serves the German government has its main base.

Speaking outside the barracks, military spokesperson Ulrich Fonrobert said the facility had been closed off after an incident on Tuesday night that the military is taking “very seriously,” but he wouldn't give details.

He said the gates of the barracks were being reopened later Wednesday.

RelatedWAIT, WHAT! Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector