India turns 77 as it celebrates its Independence Day amid issues of border security and unemployment, as well as political changes in the region, experts told Anadolu.

For the first time since being elected in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort with a diminished political mandate.

Amid heightened security cover in the capital, some 6,000 guests attended Modi’s address in person.

On its Independence Day, New Delhi-based analyst Niranjan Sahoo told Anadolu that India is faced with “many challenges,” including unemployment and border security issues.

“Internally, India has many uphill challenges,” said Sahoo.

He said the foremost challenge is maintaining political stability in turbulent Manipur and India-administered Kashmir.”

The northeastern Indian state of Manipur saw ethnic clashes last year, while India-administered Kashmir has remained without an elected government since 2018.

Women's safety and security remain a top concern as the country according to data from India's National Crime Records Bureau witnessed 31,516 rape cases in 2022.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal to condemn the rape and murder of a medic on August 9 demanding better safety for women.

On Thursday, Large crowds marched in Kolkata to condemn the killing, with a candlelight rally at midnight coinciding with the start of India's Independence Day celebrations.