As the world waits to see how Iran responds to two recent assassinations of key leaders by Israel, the United States must carefully weigh its role in what happens next.

US President Joe Biden's administration has been preparing for "a significant set of attacks" from Iran and its proxies following the murder of Ismail Haniyeh, a former top Hamas politburo leader assassinated in Tehran last month, as well as the death of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Increased US military support for Israel suggests rising alarm. Biden has sent warships and a submarine to the Middle East in preparation for an Iranian response, and also sanctioned billions of dollars in arms sales to support what it justifies as "Israel's capability to meet current and future enemy threats."

But further arming Israel is unlikely to dial down threat perceptions among Iran and its proxies.

At the same time, in apparent hopes of warding off any sort of retaliation, Biden has renewed his push for a Gaza ceasefire, which Iran has said could delay its actions. However, Israel has consistently stonewalled the Gaza ceasefire process.

And the message from Tehran has been loud and clear: it will not bow down to Western pressure.

"Such demands (to avoid retaliation) lack political logic, are entirely contrary to the principles and rules of international law, and represent an excessive request," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said this week.

So is Washington willing to pay the price of an Israel-Iranian escalation in the Middle East?

Indefinite engagement

To Tehran, an attack is necessary because Haniyeh's assassination took place on its soil. Meanwhile Israel is likely to justify its response to this potential attack as necessary "self-defense."

An attack and counter-attack could ignite a cycle of aggression that drags Washington deeper into an escalating regional war.

The US says it doesn't want this. After Israel killed two Iranian generals in Syria in April, the US pressured Israel to avoid an all-out attack on Hezbollah – Iran's chief ally – and determined Israel wouldn't prevail in a long-term confrontation.

Indeed, a conflict on multiple fronts between Israel and Iranian proxies, chiefly Hezbollah, could test the limits of unconditional US support to Israel and its own crisis diplomacy in the region.

Consider the ambiguous nature of Iranian attacks and their timing as well. Iranian militias could take part in any attack of Tehran's choosing, making it difficult for Washington to predict and preempt possible attacks from Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Iraq or Yemen against Israel.

There are also diplomatic costs. The Biden administration is putting its weight behind an "urgent" diplomatic solution between Israel and Hezbollah, and considers the deal as critical to avoiding a larger regional war.

However, it risks losing hard-won diplomatic momentum if Israel pursues a disproportionate military response against Iran, or implements "multi-front battle plans" to justify offensive attacks "anywhere and in any region."

Souring public sentiment

Another factor to consider is public sentiment. There is very little appetite among Americans for the US to get involved in another war. Polls show most Americans are against sending US troops to defend Israel. Public support for such a move has steadily declined since Israel's onslaught on Gaza began last year.

Thus, any Iran-Israel escalation could raise the stakes in Washington when considering whether to participate in an unpopular war and risk alienating scores of young voters ahead of the November presidential polls.