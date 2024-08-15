The language used by politicians in Britain has fuelled the recent far-right violence that has plagued the country, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"I'm afraid when mainstream politicians use words like, in inverted commas, 'invasion' when it comes to migrants, use words like 'this is an Islamist country', or words like 'London is run by Islamists', which is something said by a senior conservative politician," he said.

"That leads to a dehumanisation of Muslims, a dehumanisation of asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants. They don't think we're human, they think we're subhuman," said Khan, who was born to a British Pakistani family.

"That's why I think politicians have a responsibility to use language carefully because the consequences are Muslims are being scared."

Khan spoke on the measures taken against the far-right in the city, steps that can be taken to curb hatred and violence on social media, and the impact of the language used by politicians on far-right extremist actions.

After last month's stabbings in Southport, England, which took the lives of three children and were falsely blamed on a Muslim asylum seeker, far-right extremists targeted Muslims and people of colour, Khan said.

After anger was stoked by false online claims about the attack, said Khan, people "attacked a mosque, they tried to attack other mosques. We know people in cars have been stopped and targeted to see if they're Muslims. We know a hostel housing asylum seekers was set on fire".

London Muslims are 'scared'