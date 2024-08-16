More than 100 illegal Israeli settlers, some wearing masks, have attacked a Palestinian village near the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and killing at least one person, authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday that one Palestinian was killed and another critically wounded by armed Israeli settlers in the village of Jit, the latest in a series of attacks by violent Zionists in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Footage shared on social media showed cars and houses on fire following the attacks.

The attackers opened fire at residents, pelted stones at homes, and set fire to homes and vehicles, witnesses said.

The witnesses also said that Israeli forces provided protection to the illegal settlers and prevented Palestinian civil defence vehicles from entering the town.

Citing an Israeli security source, the Israeli army radio reported that more than 100 settlers stormed the town.

The source said that the Zionist settlers set fire to four homes and six vehicles owned by Palestinians, while hurling stones and Molotov cocktails at residents and their property.

“The incident ended without any arrests, while several Palestinians suffered from inhalation of tear gas" fired by Israeli soldiers, it added.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

At least 632 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others wounded by Israeli army and the illegal settlers in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Condemnations