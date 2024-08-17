A carnival float organised by far-right Hindu groups featuring a Hindu temple that is planned for an upcoming India Day Parade in New York City has sparked controversy, with a number of groups calling it anti-Muslim and saying it should be removed from the event.

The float depicts a temple to the Hindu diety Ram, which was consecrated earlier this year on a site in Ayodhya, India, believed to be his birthplace. But the temple site has long been bitterly contested between Hindus and Muslims, and in the early 1990s a 500-year-old mosque that stood there was razed by a Hindu fundamentalist mobs backed by extremist Hindu lawmakers.

Some US-based organisations have written a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, calling the float anti-Muslim and saying it glorified the mosque's takedown.

Among groups who signed the letter were the Council on American Islamic Relations, the Indian American Muslim Council and Hindus for Human Rights.

"This float presence represents these groups' desire to conflate Hindu nationalist ideology with Indian identity," the organisation and others wrote in a letter.

"This is not merely a cultural display, but a vulgar celebration of anti-Muslim heat, bigotry, and religious supremacy."

The far-right Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), which is organising the float, says it represents a Hindu place of worship and aims to glorify a deity seen as an important part of Indian and Hindu identity. The Hindu American Foundation said it was an exercise of free speech.

VHPA is a US offshoot of India's Vishwa Hindu Parishad, designated as a "militant religious organisation" by the Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook for years.

The Federation of Indian Associations, which runs Sunday's event, said the parade represents India's cultural diversity and will feature floats from a range of communities.

"There's no room for hate," Adams said at a press conference earlier this week. "If there is a float or a person in the parade that's promoting hate, they should not."

Adams' office later told the Associated Press that the US Constitution's First Amendment right to free speech prevents the city from denying a permit or requiring that a float or parade's message be changed simply because it does not agree with the content.