Bangladesh's interim government will support the country's Rohingya refugee population and vital garment export trade, leader Muhammad Yunus said in his first major policy address since taking office.

The South Asian country is home to around one million Rohingya refugees.

Most of them fled neighbouring Myanmar in 2017 after a military crackdown now the subject of a genocide investigation by a United Nations court.

"Our government will continue to support the million-plus Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh," Yunus said on Sunday.

"We need the sustained efforts of the international community for Rohingya humanitarian operations and their eventual repatriation to their homeland, Myanmar, with safety, dignity and full rights."