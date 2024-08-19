The organisers of the massive anti-war protests expect 30,000 to 40,000 people to gather in Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention (DNC) starts on Monday.

“People are coming from the Chicago area, from as far as New Mexico, and we have busses coming from Indiana,” says Faayani Aboma Mijana, a spokesperson and lead organiser of the Coalition to March on the DNC.

More than 200 organisations, including labour unions, have joined the Coalition to March, seeking an immediate end to Israel's brutal war on Gaza, where the Israeli military has killed more than 40,000 people.

The protesters want the US to suspend military aid to Israel, and the organisers have been vocal critics of President Joe Biden’s continuing support for Tel Aviv.

Mijana says the protest movement is not hopeful about any policy shift in the stance of the Democratic Party on Israel’s “genocidal war”.

“We've seen the degree to which the Democratic Party has gone to purge members who are even slightly soft on Palestine from its own ranks,” Mijana tells TRT World.

“So our view is we're gonna build a mass movement that pushes these demands around Palestine and stop the genocide as well as a lot of secondary demands, such as stopping police crimes, legalisation for all immigrants, undocumented immigrants, so on and so forth.”

Concerns of confrontation

Authorities have deployed the National Guard in the Chicago city ahead of the protest in expectation of skirmishes between the protesters and the police.

Several commentators have drawn comparisons between this week’s expected events with the confrontation between anti-Vietnam war demonstrators and the police.