At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded in a suspected suicide bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

The attack took place on Wednesday near a security checkpoint on the busy Mogadishu-Afgoye highway.

Nour Abdirahman, a security official in Mogadishu, told Anadolu that the attack occurred during morning rush hours, and the police believe it to be a suicide blast.