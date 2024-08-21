WORLD
Five people killed in suspected suicide bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.
An investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, he added.
August 21, 2024

At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded in a suspected suicide bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

The attack took place on Wednesday near a security checkpoint on the busy Mogadishu-Afgoye highway.

Nour Abdirahman, a security official in Mogadishu, told Anadolu that the attack occurred during morning rush hours, and the police believe it to be a suicide blast.

Investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, he added.

The Al Shabab terrorist group, which has been fighting for nearly two decades to topple Somalia's central government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

RelatedTwin explosions in Somalia's capital leave multiple killed
